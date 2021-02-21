A teacher at the Namong Senior High School in the Offinso Municipality of the Ashanti Region has been remanded into police custody for allegedly defrauding two pastors and other victims.

The suspect, 48-year-old Achaeampong Danso allegedly defrauded his victims, Eric Owusu and Bernard Kokroko of GHS 58,700.

Acheampong Danso met the two pastors and told them he could secure opportunities for people seeking to work in the security service and other government agencies.

The pastors announced the opportunity presented to them by the suspect to their congregants.

The pastors then mobilized the money and gave it to the suspect.

The suspect later took a sum of GHS 186,000 from other residents with the same ploy and went into hiding at Akuapem Mampong in the Eastern Region.

Police intelligence led to his arrest from his hideout.

He was put before the Offinso Circuit Court and remanded into custody to reappear on March 4, 2021.

Although his plea was not taken, he has been charged with defrauding by pretense.

Prosecutor at the Offinso Divisional Police Command, DSP Edmund Nyamekye tells Citi News investigations will continue into the matter.

“When he was interrogated, he was not able to give any tangible reason on what he used the money for. He only mentioned that he gave the money to a certain Mr. Agyeman who he doesn’t know his place of abode or where he works.”

“He has been charged with defrauding by false pretense. He is tight-lipped, and he has not told police what he used the money for. Investigations are still ongoing to see if we can unravel this matter,” DSP Nyamekye added.