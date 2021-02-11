In their upcoming 19th Public Lecture, Webster University Ghana, in partnership with the African Renaissance and Diaspora Network (ARDN), will address the incessant rise of domestic violence cases and other gender-based violence cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university’s Public Lectures are an academic panel event series that serve as a means for the higher education institution to give back by engaging brilliant thought leaders around various issues of relevant and sparking solutions-based conversations for change among citizens.

This upcoming virtual session comes off on Thursday February 11, 2021 at 5:30pm GMT and will feature Dr. Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, Executive Director of the Ark Foundation and Mr. Muhammad Rafiq Khan, Chief of Child Protection Program at UNICEF Ghana Country Office, moderated by professor and research fellow at the Institute of African Studies, Dr. Mjiba Frehiwot.

Violence against women and girls is a human rights violation. One in three women worldwide experience physical or sexual violence mostly by an intimate partner or close relative (unwomen.org). Since the outbreak of COVID-19, a parallel dark pandemic has been growing. Emerging data shows that all types of violence against women, particularly domestic violence, has not only increased but also intensified and affects victims physically, emotionally, economically and beyond.

Dr. Dwamena-Aboagye will discuss the availability of shelters and resources to support victimized women while Mr. Khan will speak on UNICEF’s role in protecting children and mothers facing domestic violence, and supporting them to reintegrate into society.

Interested persons can call 0302 507 393 / 054 012 0849 or visit https://bit.ly/WebsterGHVirtualPL21121 for more details and to register for this free event.

Webster University is an American college with campuses in 9 countries globally and a mission is to ensure a high quality learning experience that transforms students for global citizenship and individual excellence. The Ghana campus opened in 2014 and offers both undergraduate and Master’s degree programs. Webster Ghana students have the opportunity to study abroad due to the school’s impressive international network of campuses.