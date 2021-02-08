John Mahama’s third witness in the Election Petition case, Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo was on Monday, February 8, 2021 accused by lead counsel for Nana Akufo-Addo of giving irrelevant commentaries during the cross-examination and advised him to desist from such.

Mr. Akoto Ampaw who appeared displeased with some responses of Mr. Mettle-Nunoo to his questions requested the court to strike out responses of Mr. Mettle-Nunoo that are not related to his question.

“Mr. Mettle-Nunoo, let me advise you that, you are before the Supreme Court and when I put a question to you, the court expects you to answer the question and not to set your own question and run around with it. So please, listen carefully to my questions and answer it,” Akoto Ampaw told Mettle-Nunoo.

“My Lord may I ask that when he goes on a merry-go-round on his own, those portions should be struck out. They are not an answer to my question,” Akoto Ampaw further prayed the court.

Mr. Mettle Nunoo, who was being cross-examined via teleconferencing in response challenged the lawyer’s advice, suggesting that he should be given the opportunity to add details to his answers.

“If I answer a question with an initial statement and I need to throw more light on that answer, I’m I not permitted to do so?,” Mr. Mettle Nunoo asked, to which Akoto Ampaw responded and said “you are not permitted to run irrelevant commentaries”.

But Mr. Mettle-Nunoo quickly responded with a question about how the lawyer can determine that his commentaries are irrelevant.

Lawyers for both respondents have since concluded their cross-examination of Rojo Mettle-Nunoo.

Sitting has since been adjourned to Tuesday, February 9, 2021 where all lawyers are expected to argue out the case of the respondents’ insistence of not presenting any witness to be cross-examined.

The court will take a decision on whether to accept their application at Tuesday’s sitting.