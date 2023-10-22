The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has eulogised renowned legal practitioner, Akoto Ampaw, describing his frankness and humility as “outstanding.”

He expressed his empathy to Mr. Ampaw family for their painful loss, praying for God’s protection for them during this difficult period.

In a Facebook post, Dr Bawumia said, “I am greatly saddened to hear about the passing of my friend, lawyer Anthony Akoto-Ampaw (Sheyshey). Sheyshey’s loyalty, commitment, frankness, and humility were outstanding.”

“I offer my empathy to the Akoto-Ampaw family for this painful loss and pray for God’s protection for them during this difficult period. May the soul of my departed friend find a peaceful rest.”

The human rights activist, anti-corruption campaigner and legal luminary passed on at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), on October 20, 2023.

Mr. Apaw was the lead lawyer for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2020 election petition.

Known as ‘Shey Shey’ right from his student days at the University of Ghana, Mr. Ampaw was also part of the New Patriotic Party’s legal team in the Electoral Petition of 2013.

He was a partner of Akufo-Addo’s law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co.

Lawyer Ampaw had an impeccable legacy in the legal fraternity especially championing human rights campaigns and fair justice.

He was a graduate of the University of Ghana, LL.B., 1973 and the Ghana School of Law, B.L., 1993.

He specialised in commercial law, company law, industrial law, litigation, constitutional and human rights law, media law, labour law, investment law among others.

As a human rights activist, Akoto Ampaw recently joined hands with other individuals and civil society organisations to oppose the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill currently being considered by Parliament.

He opposed the bill sponsored by a Private Member’s motion led by Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George.