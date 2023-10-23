The South Tongu District Emergency Response Team has suspended four sachet water production facilities in Sogakope whose products were found to be contaminated.

The four, whose names are being withheld, have been further tasked to recall the products from the market with immediate effect.

The team in charge of Food and Food Safety visited 14 sachet water production facilities, of which four contained micro-biological bacteria growth.

The team is made up of personnel from the Food and Drugs Authority, Ghana Health Service, and Environmental Health Service.

Mr. Gorden Akurugu, Volta Regional Head of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), who spoke to the Ghana News Agency after taking samples of water across the Sogakope enclave, said the Authority’s analysis of samples showed that four out of the 14 production units were contaminated.

He said the water contained high levels of mold, yeast, bacteria, and E-Coli.

He said the outlets, which draw water directly from the river or process it, have had both the raw or untreated water and the finished product contaminated with microbiological bacteria, which is injurious to human health on consumption.

The Volta Regional Head of FDA said the suspended production outlets have already been registered by the FDA but will have to fix their systems to correct the anomaly under strict supervision.

He said it would be criminal for any company to exploit the flooding situation to its advantage, warning that the FDA would mete out more punitive punishment, including closing down such recalcitrant businesses.

Mr. Akurugu said the FDA and the Team would continue to monitor the production of sachet water in all affected areas going forward to avoid an outbreak of food-borne diseases.

Mr. Hope Smith Lomotey, Volta Regional Director of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), said the Authority would continue to undertake an impact assessment of the flood environment, taking cognisance of the ecology, ecosystem, flora, and fauna.

He warned that those evacuated must stay at the safe havens until sanity was restored for their return. He said the environment, including the floodwaters, was heavily polluted with metals and other agents from chemicals from fitting shops, hospitals, clinics, mortuaries, public toilets, and septic tanks, all having been buried underwater.

Mr. Lomotey said lives must be saved first before talking about restoration, which he added could not be ascertained now.