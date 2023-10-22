At the inaugural Trace Awards, held in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday, October 21, Rema and Davido reigned supreme, emerging as the night’s most decorated artists.

The Trace Awards, a brainchild of the global TV and multimedia platform Trace, was established to honour African and Afro-influenced musicians from across the globe.

The ceremony was graced by electrifying performances from renowned artists such as Davido, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, and Diamond Platnumz.

Rema, the “Calm Down” crooner, took home two awards, winning Song of the Year for his global hit and sharing the Best Global African Artist accolade with Nomcebo.

Afrobeats star Davido won Best Male and Best Collaboration for “Unavailable” featuring Musa Keys. Burna Boy’s “Love Damini” won Album of the Year.

Notable honorees at the event include 2Face Idibia, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award, Mr Eazi, who won the Change Maker Award, and Rema and Nomcebo, who jointly won the Best Global African Artist Award.

The Trace Awards serves as a platform to celebrate the immense talent and accomplishments of African and Afro-influenced musicians within the music industry.

Check the full winners below

Best Music Video – “Baddie” Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Best Artist France & Belgium – Tayc (France)

Best Producer – Tam Sir (Ivory Coast)

Best Artist North Africa – Dystinct (Morocco)

Best Artist UK – Central Cee

Best Artist Indian Ocean – Goulam (Comoros)

Best Artist Francophone Africa – Didi B (Ivory Coast)

Best DJ – Michael Brun (Haiti)

Best Gospel Artist – KS Bloom (Ivory Coast)

Best Artist The Caribbean – Rutshelle Guillaume (Haiti)

Best Artist Anglophone Africa – Asake (Nigeria)

Best Global African Artist – Rema

Best Newcomer – Roseline Layo (Ivory Coast)

Best Collaboration – “Unavailable” – Davido (Nigeria) with Musa Keys (South Africa)

Best Dancer – Robot Boii (South Africa)

Best Artist Lusophone Africa – Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde)

Changemaker Trace Award – Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

Best Live – Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Lifetime Achievement Award – 2Baba (Nigeria)

Album of the Year – “Love Damini” – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Best Female Artist – Viviane Chidid (Senegal)

Best Male Artist – Davido (Nigeria)

Song of the Year – Rema (Nigeria