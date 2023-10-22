The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has dispelled reports that it has withdrawn military personnel deployed to Mepe in the Volta Region following the spillage of the Akosmobo Dam.

There were media reports and social media posts that purportedly suggested that the soldiers deployed to the area for humanitarian relief operations were withdrawn, upon an order from a higher authority.

But in a statement dated, Sunday, October 22, signed by M.A Larbi Naval Captain for Director General, Public Relations, it described the information circulation as “inaccurate.”

“The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) wishes to debunk some media reports and series of social media posts especially on Twitter (X), claiming that military personnel deployed to Mepe in Volta Region for Humanitarian Relief Operations following the spillage of the Akosmobo Dam, have been withdrawn. GAF wishes to categorically state that the information in circulation is inaccurate and that the personnel have not been given any ‘orders from above’ to withdraw from Mepe or any other community affected by the spillage contrary to the social media posts,” GAF rejected in its statement.

GAF explained that the operations conducted by its officers are being executed in phases.

“It must be emphasised that the Humanitarian Relief Operations (Operation Boafo), being conducted by the Ghana Navy’s Riverine Command and the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Army is being executed in phases,” GAF added in its statement.

It expressed its commitment to ensuring urgent, equitable and appropriate response, thereby supporting all persons and communities affected by the spillage in conjunction with all stakeholders.

“GAF, therefore, wishes to assure the general public that as recently reported in the media of the thousands of persons rescued and marked efforts being made to support victims, it will not relent in the quest to ensure urgent, equitable and appropriate response and support to all persons and communities affected by the spillage in conjunction with all stakeholders.”

GAF in its statement also announced that its personnel of the Naval Riverine Command and the Army’s 48 Engineer Regiment are still deployed and conducting the relief operations (Operation Boafo) in accordance with the exigencies of the situation, at Mepe, Battor, Sogakope, Adidome, Aveyime, New Bakpa, Big Ada Ada Foah and the surrounding communities.

“These personnel are equipped with 10 Naval Boats and four (four) Engineer Assault Boats. From 13th October 2023 till date, GAF has rescued about 12,000 persons.”

The MP for North Tongu, Samuel Ablakwa, had earlier claimed the military personnel had left the area.

He subsequently confirmed the return of the military.

Who “above” has given orders to the military detachment helping us cross flood waters to immediately withdraw when the water levels haven’t receded and when thousands of lives are at stake in camps across these waters? Who in government is behind this utter cruelty? pic.twitter.com/yTgKB5u36V — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) October 22, 2023



In a post on X, he said, “I am able to confirm that the military did indeed return following the reversal of that devious order from “above.”

“Let’s be clear, the over 12,000 displaced beloved constituents of mine have done nothing wrong to deserve their current VRA-induced predicament — all we ask for is empathy and justice.”