Citi FM and Citi TV, kind courtesy of their listeners and viewers, on Saturday, October 21, 2023, put smiles on the faces of thousands of residents from communities engulfed by water pumped from the Akosombo dam.

The gesture included the donation of assorted relief items such as mattresses, cooking utensils, blankets, bags of rice, beans, maize, sachet water, mosquito nets among others as part of the #Relief4LowerVolta campaign.

Inhabitants of Mafi Aklamador and New Bakpa, both in the Central Tongu district, Agave Asidowhui community, Agbeve and Sokpoe in the South Tongu district all in the Volta Region and some island communities in the Ada East district –Kewuse and Mutkunya all benefited from the gesture.

The #Relief4LowerVolta campaign by Citi FM/Citi TV is an initiative aimed at bringing respite to people affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.

It created the platform for Corporate Ghana, organized bodies, and individuals touched by the relentless campaign to support in cash and in-kind.

Apart from the relief items, the residents also benefitted from free health screening and medications.

KFC also gave out meals and drinks to every affected child.

One of the Team Leads for the donation exercise, Richard Dela Sky commiserated with the residents on their plight and assured them that Ghanaians were behind them and were poised to overcome their challenges with them.

He said it was for that reason the corporate bodies as well as other well-meaning Ghanaians got on board the Citi FM/Citi TV initiative to support them.

Paramount Chief of Sokpoe, President of Tongu chiefs and queens- Togbe Ga Kadzi Togah II thanked Citi TV/Citi FM and all other companies and individuals who supported to bring them relief and prayed God’s blessings on them.

He also used the opportunity to call on other corporate bodies and organizations as well as well-meaning individuals to come to their aid.

The spillage and #Relief4LowerVolta campaign

The spillage of the Akosombo Dam has unleashed widespread flooding, causing distress and displacing numerous residents downstream from their homes.

Management of Citi FM/Citi TV began a campaign on Monday, October 16, 2023, dubbed #Relief4LowerVolta to collect relief items for the affected victims.

Corporate Ghana, organized bodies, and individuals touched by the relentless campaign have supported in cash and in-kind towards the campaign.

The management of Citi FM and Citi TV on Thursday, October 19, 2023, started donating relief items to people affected by the dam spillage.

The team donated essential items, including mattresses, mosquito nets, water, canned food, utensils, and toiletries, among others, to residents in the Torkpo community in the Shai Osudoku district.

The team on Saturday visited parts of the Volta Region and other affected areas to make more donations following the kind support of listeners and viewers of Citi FM and Citi TV.