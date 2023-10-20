One of Ghana’s most respected private legal practitioners, Akoto Ampaw has died.

The human rights activist and anti-corruption campaigner is said to have passed on at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) today, October 20, 2023.

Details on the cause of his passing are currently scanty, but social media is awash with tributes from some Ghanaians including legal practitioners eulogising the legal luminary.

Mr. Apaw was the lead lawyer for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2020 election petition.

Known as ‘Che Che’ right from his student days at the University of Ghana, Mr. Ampaw was also part of the New Patriotic Party’s legal team in the Electoral Petition of 2013.

He is a partner of Akufo-Addo’s law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co.

Lawyer Ampaw has an impeccable legacy in the legal fraternity especially championing human rights campaigns and fair justice.

He is a graduate of the University of Ghana, LL.B., 1973 and the Ghana School of Law, B.L., 1993.

He specialised in commercial law, company law, industrial law, litigation, constitutional and human rights law, media law, labour law, investment law among others.

As a human rights activist, Akoto Ampaw recently joined hands with other individuals and civil society organisations to oppose the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill currently being considered by Parliament.

He opposed the bill sponsored by a Private Member’s motion led by Ningo Prampram MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Some Ghanaians have already taken to social media to mourn the late legal luminary.