The Atebubu College of Education has held its matriculation ceremony for the 2021 academic year.

Out of over 3,000 applications received for admissions, 500 were offered admission.

This number consists of 45 percent males and 55 percent females.

Management of the institution believes the high enrolment in the number of females is a result of newly introduced programmes in Early Grade/Childhood.

Addressing the gathering, the Principal of the Institution, Dr. Samuel Addae-Boateng indicated that management has significantly reduced academic face-to-face activities to protect staff and students from contracting COVID-19.

“The current crop of freshmen and women have enrolled in this College at a time of significant

transformation in various sections of the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as a College we would fulfil our mandate and pursue our vision without endangering your life. We are aware that the COVID-19 situation is a difficult moment for many members of our community, especially those who have pre-existing health conditions, family members in high-risk groups, or friends and family in other affected countries. We are seeking to respond as swiftly as possible to emerging information and advice”.

“We have reduced our academic face-to-face activities to those that are essential to maintain and protect the College and keep life going. Our staff are committed to ensuring that students have access to the facilities they need and study in a safe environment. I beseech everyone to kindly follow the Covid-19 protocols and stay safe”.

Challenges

Dr Samuel Addae-Boateng, while touting his achievement of transforming the institution since assumption of office only 6 months also called for governments support to further ease teaching and learning challenges currently confronting management.

“Notwithstanding the successes gained in just a period of about six (6) months of my assumption of office, the College is faced with a myriad of challenges and would request help from the Government of Ghana, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO’s), the private sector, and even individuals towards the construction of a sports complex to enable us to organize sporting competitions among our students as well as host inter-college sporting games, construction of proper drainage systems and tarring of the poor and dusty or muddy road network, depending upon whether we are in the dry or rainy season, renovation of the dilapidated bungalows and construction of new ones for staff accommodation”.

Also, “provision of a Power Plant/Generator Set to assist the College in handling the erratic power outages on Campus, construction of additional structures for students accommodation and additional places of convenience, construction of more boreholes to meet the water needs of the College, especially during the dry season, an upgrade of the current Ghana Health Service CHPS Compound to a Clinic, construction of offices and classrooms; provision of a cross-country vehicle for the office of the Principal.”