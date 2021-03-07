The Ghana Chamber of Mines has supported the Yaa Naa Educational fund with GHS 20,000.

As part of its exploration across northern Ghana, the chamber paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari at the Gbewaa palace in Yendi.

During the visit, the Chamber’s CEO, Sulemanu Koney, noted the increasing mining potential of northern Ghana.

“In recent times, the northern parts of the country are becoming prolific for mineral resource finds in commercial quantities; including gold, iron ore and limestone.”

“This presents vast opportunities for residents and entrepreneurs in these areas to take advantage of responsible mining practices to ensure that the country obtains the maximum value from our resources.”

“The mines are expected to spawn economic activity within the catchment communities and create opportunities for the residents when they begin operations,” he added.

On his part, the Overlord, commended the chamber for the support and expressed his readiness to welcome its business in the area.

“I am happy for your visit and I want to assure that you are highly welcome. I assure you of the kingdom’s full support to you.”

Earlier, the chamber made similar visit to the regent of Bimbilla.

It has in past, also supported the Bimbilla Government Hospital with equipment.