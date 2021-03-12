A downpour in the Krachi East District of the Oti Region has destroyed many houses and rendered the inhabitants homeless.

The rainstorm, which lasted about two hours, also destroyed a Church building and the Adakpono M /A Primary School, compelling teachers to have classes for pupils under trees.

Madam Nakpando Kyeaba, a farmer, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to KpareKpare Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound for medical treatment.

The communities hit by the devastating rainstorm include Nwane, Kpelema, Adakpono, Ayerumu, Tapon – Akura, Dormabin, Kpacheri, Okuma- Akura, Debome, Odumasi-Nanum, and Abomba Kwadjo.

The victims appealed to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the District Assembly and benevolent institutions for support.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited Adakpono M/A Primary School, the parents were in the process of constructing a temporary classroom structure for the pupils.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jacob Desiavor, Krachi East Municipal Director of NADMO, told the GNA that his outfit would visit the affected communities to take the necessary records.

He expressed optimism that some relief items would be provided to support the victims.

Mr. Desiavor urged the people in the Municipality to plant more trees around their homes to serve as windbreaks to avoid such destruction in the future.