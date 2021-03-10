Rose Gyamfuah, a Junior High School student at the Saviour Preparatory School in Kintampo is reported to have gone missing for a week now.

According to her family, 14-year-old Rose Gyamfuah left home at Kintampo Nwoase on March 3, 2021, and never returned.

Efforts by her family to trace her whereabouts have also proven futile.

Speaking to Citi News, the Mother of the missing girl, Akua Gyamea, stated that they reported the case to the Kintampo Divisional Police Command the same day they suspected she had gone missing.

They have still not been able to locate her whereabouts.

“Rose is my third child. She isn’t fond of leaving home without informing anyone and doesn’t surround herself with bad friends either. I am really worried because this is very unusual of her, and I am scared someone might have kidnapped or harmed her,” the mother of the missing girl stated.

Alfred Gyasi, uncle to Rose Gyamfuah also stated that he and other relatives had searched and followed several leads they got from people all to no avail.

“We have sleepless nights. We don’t eat or do anything. We are frantically searching for her and following any lead we get, but we don’t see any good results. We are in deep fear because of what has happened before in this nation. The Takoradi missing girls incident for example started like this and later got to a worse place. The situation was worsened because the [police] were pampering the families only to later hear that the children were all dead, so I must admit that we are in deep fear,” Alfred Gyasi said.

He further called on the Ghana Police Service to not relent in their efforts in searching for Rose.

The family of Rose Gyamfuah is calling on the general public to help them with any information that can lead to finding her whereabouts.

Anyone with any information should inform the Police or call the family on any of these numbers.

0244224831,0242025849