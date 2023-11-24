The Member of Parliament for Builsa North, James Agalga, has announced that steps are underway to prevent the recurrence of violent clashes between the Mo and Wangara tribes in the Kintampo North Municipality.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Agalga outlined the measures being implemented to ensure peaceful coexistence between the two groups.

This decision follows a summons issued by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to the Ministers of Defense and National Security on November 23, requesting a briefing on the government’s efforts to avert a conflict between the Mo and Wangara communities.

After the briefing by the ministers, Mr. Agalga said, “The two ministers gave us the assurance that they had deployed sufficient numbers of police officers to maintain peace in the area, while the remaining issues, which can’t be resolved by them, will be dealt with by the law court.”

“Some arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the Wangaras do not celebrate their festival on the part of the Mos because they are currently observing a period of silence. So they have been directed to land belonging to the Bonos to celebrate their festival.”

Tensions escalated in the area when the Mo tribe expressed their intention to perform rituals in November and December, coinciding with the Wangara’s annual Klubi Festival.

In addition to relocating the Wangara festival, the Peace Council will engage with both factions to seek amicable solutions to the underlying issues.