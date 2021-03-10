The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has applauded the government’s decision to provide teachers with laptops.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo announced that the government was facilitating the acquisition of 280,000 laptops for members of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) this year.

He further acknowledged teachers as the centre of every reform, adding that “prioritising the welfare of teachers remains a key objective of the government.”

Responding to this in an interview on Eyewitness News, the President of NAGRAT, President, Angel Carbonu, said “we thank the government for this support, we hope and pray that it will be done in such a way that all teachers get theirs.”

“We understand that all materials needed for effective teaching by the teachers will be uploaded. This is good. We are waiting for the details on how this will be rolled out.”

The Ghana Education Service (GES) in an earlier statement on the provision of laptops for teachers revealed that “the government has agreed to pay 70% of the cost while the individual teacher pays 30%. These amounts have been agreed upon in consultation with the Teacher Unions.”

The GES said each teacher is to sign an acknowledgement form stating all personal particulars and also authorizing the deduction of the amount from their allowances.

It is unclear when the procurement or distribution will start.