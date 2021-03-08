The opening of schools for first-year senior high school students has been rescheduled to March 18.

The first years were initially expected to start school on March 10.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) explained in a statement that “this Is to enable the students and parents have ample time to prepare for school and School Management also prepare to receive them.”

“Management has also noted that some students have not yet enrolled and the extension will give these students the opportunity to do so as well,” the statement added.

Academic work will commence fully on Monday, March 22.

Meanwhile, the GES has granted the request of Heads of Senior High Schools to have Mid Semester Break from Monday, March 8 to Thursday, March 11 2021.

“This Mid Semester Break is not compulsory and so students who wish to stay on campus must be fed and adhere to school rules,” the service added.

Schools only resumed physical academic activity in January 2021 after a 10-month break brought on by the coronavirus.

Basic school students from Kindergarten (KG) to Junior High School (JHS) resumed their classroom activities from January 15.

Continuing Senior High School (SHS) students went back to school on January 18, 2021.

Tertiary students returned to lecture halls from January 9, 2021.

Find below the full statement