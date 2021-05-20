Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, has been honoured with the Women Leadership Excellence Award at the just-ended Ghana CEO’s Network Summit held at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra.

The award is in recognition of her remarkable contribution to the advancement of the telecommunications industry since she took over the reins of Vodafone Ghana two years ago.

Patricia was acknowledged for her remarkable leadership, drive and passion for creativity and innovation.

She is celebrated for introducing several sustainable initiatives that are positively impacting the lives of Ghanaians, in line with her vision of driving Ghana’s digitalisation agenda.

She is also known for her continuous advocacy for more female involvement in STEM-related roles and drive for the youth to acquire digital skills.

This recognition is the latest among a long list of local and global honours that Patricia has amassed so far in her role as Vodafone Ghana CEO.

An engineer by profession and a former Chief Technical Officer (CTO) as well as acting Director of the Commercial Business Unit (CBU), Patricia has brought her technical and commercial expertise vis-à-vis her remarkable people skills to bear as Chief Executive of the technology communications firm.

Under her leadership, the telco has seen steady commercial growth and a significant restructuring process aligned to the company’s shift in ethos from a traditional Telco to a digital technology services company.

She is presently the Telecom CEO of the Year at the Ghana Information Technology and Telecommunications Awards (GITTA). She has also won several awards including Best Female Technologist at the Ghana Telecom Awards, STEM Leadership Award at the Sustainability and Social Impact Awards and Telecommunications Personality of the Year at the National Communications Awards.

Founded in 2016, the GHANA CEO SUMMIT is the foremost business conference for decision-makers, CEOs, Heads of State, entrepreneurs, business leaders, shareholders, investors, ministers, heads of financial institutions, top consultants and policymakers.

It is designed to provide a common platform for deliberations, review and development of the business terrain in Ghana.

It also rewards and celebrates businesses and individuals who have excelled within the year under review.