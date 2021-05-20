There seems to be difficulty empanelling a jury to hear the case involving two young men alleged to have killed two policemen at Budumburam on August 28, 2019.

Justice El-Freda Denkyi made known this “problem” when the case was called today [Thursday, May 20, 2021] at the High Court.

Eric Kofi Duah and Michael Osafo Adjei are accused of shooting and killing Sergeant Michael Dzamesi and Lance Corporal Awal Mohammed, who were on motor traffic duties on that fateful day.

The accused persons are said to have disregarded an order from the two officers to stop for a search, and subsequently opened fire on the officers.

Both were subsequently committed to trial for murder by the Kaneshie District Court.

The High Court was thus expected to begin empanelling the jury on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Trial Judge, El-Freda Denkyi, drew attention to the difficulty in getting jurors, and subsequently gave a one-month window to enable the Court to get the jurors.

Defense Counsel, Augustine Obuor, used the opportunity to repeat their plea for bail for the accused persons amidst objections from the Prosecution.

But the Court asked Counsel to formally apply for the bail.

Mr. Obuor insisted that he had difficulty gaining access to his clients from their BNI cells, and prayed the Court to exercise its discretion in granting the bail.

The accused persons will however remain in custody until Counsel puts in a formal application for bail.

Justice El-Freda Denkyi, however, adjourned the case to June 2, 2021, by which time the jury is expected to have been selected.