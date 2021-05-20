The Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr., says Citi FM and Citi TV Journalist, Caleb Kudah, did no wrong in using subterfuge to film parked MASLOC vehicles at the premises of the National Security Ministry as far as he’s concerned.

According to him, the criticisms directed at him over suggestions that he had questioned the ethicality of the modus operandi adopted by the journalist are unfounded and baseless.

Speaking on the Peace FM’s morning show, Kweku Baako defended Caleb Kudah’s style in gathering information on the abandoned vehicles at the security zone, adding that the journalist must not be berated for doing his work.

“I will be the last person to attack subterfuge even though there are people who disagree, and they have every right to do so. That thing is a part of undercover journalism. So, with this background and my own line of defense over the years, I will be dishonest, hypocritical if I sat here and attacked the boy’s work on the basis of the application of subterfuge. I won’t do that”, he said.

Kweku Baako, who had expressed concern about the delay in Caleb’s disclosure of the physical assault he suffered, maintained that his argument was in the supreme interest of the journalist, and that it wasn’t an attempt to cast aspersions on his personality or the veracity of his claims.

He warned that the issue must be handled properly in order not to demoralize the journalist.

“I gave facts in good faith, and not to attack the young man or his story. I watched him narrate his ordeal. Those are people you don’t discourage. Those are people you don’t take their confidence away from them. There are a lot of journalists we have trained through this [subterfuge] method. It is not true that I am destroying the young man or the station.”

Already, Kweku Baako has condemned the invasion of Citi FM and Citi TV’s premises by some national security operatives, describing it as “unacceptable.”

He said the attempts by the operatives to arrest a journalist at the media house, could have been done in a “neat way.”

Kweku Baako said the arrest of another journalist, Caleb Kudah, and allegations of assault on him should be looked into in consonance with provisions of the constitution and other relevant laws.

“The way and manner they invaded Citi FM premises is unacceptable. It ought not to have happened in this state of technology and media and state institutions’ relationship… Things could have been done in a neat way.”

Indicating that he has had many similar encounters with operations of national security, he was of the view that impunity by the personnel has become prevalent.

He also called on the citizenry especially civil society organizations to highlight the issue.