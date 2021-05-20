The Ministry of Health has appealed to the striking laboratory scientists at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), to call off its sit-down strike as it works to address their concerns amicably.

The Ministry said it is looking to convene a meeting within three weeks to create and adopt a road map for a resolution of the issues driving the scientists’ strike.

“A stakeholder meeting will be convened by the MoH within three weeks to adopt a road map for final resolution. You are requested to submit your memorandum to the Hon. Minister by. Thursday 27th May, 2021.”

“By this letter, the Ministry urges all parties involved, particularly, the KATH Chapter of GAMLS and KATH Doctors Association (KADA) to stay away from any industrial action,” the Ministry said.

Members of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Chapter of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS-KATH), declared a one-week sit-down strike starting Thursday, 20th May, 2021.

The strike, according to the leadership of the Association, is to protest the decision of the hospital’s management to keep two medical specialists in key positions at the Laboratory Services Directorate.

The Chairman of the Komfo Anokoye Teaching Hospital Chapter of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists, Ernest Badu Boateng, who spoke to Citi News after an emergency meeting with their members at the hospital, said the Ministry of Health and the management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) have the one-week window to reassign the medical specialists.

He said if the authorities fail to change their stance, all medical laboratory scientists in the country will meet to take another action.

“We are starting a sit-down strike, and this strike is going to continue up till next week Wednesday 26th May 2021. We are giving management and the Ministry this window to quickly resolve the issue concerning the posting of these two medical officers, so that peace will prevail, but should we go through this strike and the situation remains the same, then the general assembly, all members will meet again to decide on the next line of action,” he said.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) subsequently warned that it will be forced to react if the government or management of KATH heed to the demands of the lab scientists.