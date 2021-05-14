The Founder of the Makers Network Foundation, Eunice Yeboah Ntiwaa, has admonished women to leave abusive marriages and relationships to avoid being assaulted.

Ms. Eunice Yebaoh Ntiwaa said it was time for women in abusive marriages and relationships to make bold decisions to leave such relationships.

She made the call at a day’s sensitization workshop for women at Wamahinso in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region.

The programme was to empower the women in the community to know their basic rights and steps they should take if they are in abusive marriages and relationships.

Ms. Yeboah called for more education for women especially those in rural areas to know their rights especially when it comes to domestic violence.

“The people are so traditional, and we know that in some traditions, women to some extent are limited with regard to their rights. So we decided to educate the women on their rights in terms of domestic violence. Women in areas like this do not know much about their rights. If you are in an abusive marriage you need to report the case to the very immediate superior you believe could solve the problem. You do not have to stay in an abusive marriage and die. There is a chief here, there are pastors in the community, there are leaders, there is an institution called DOVVSU, which normally solves problems like this. Leave to live, do not live in an abusive marriage to die.”

The Krontihemaa of Wamahinso, Nana Yaa Owusuaa, in an interview with Citi News commended the organizers of the programme for educating the women in the community.

Nana Owusuaa noted that the education they have received would go a long way to empower the women of Wamahinso to know their rights in marriages and domestic violence.

She added that the programme has also empowered the queen mothers in the town who would also use the opportunity to continually educate the women in the area.