President Akufo-Addo has assembled his cabinet for the second term in accordance with Article 76 (1) of the 1992 constitution.

Like his first term, 19 ministers of state will form his cabinet in the second term.

Apart from the Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation, Ministry of Regional Reorganization and Development, and the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives, all other ministries that featured in the 2017 cabinet have representation in the new cabinet.

See the full list of cabinet ministers below:

The new ministers that come to replace those missing from the 2017 list are the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Minister for Works and Housing, and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.

Below is the highlight of new ministers joining Akufo-Addo’s cabinet.

The constitution mandates the President to constitute a Cabinet of not less than 10 and not more than 19 ministers and shall have a secretary appointed by the President.

The cabinet consists of the President, the Vice President, aside from the Ministers of state; and it shall assist the President in the determination of the general policies of the government.

The cabinet shall be summoned by the President who shall preside over all meetings; and in the absence of the President, the Vice President shall preside.

The cabinet is solely responsible for the regulation of the procedure at its meetings.

Despite the number that the constitution mandates, the President is free to invite other ministers to the meeting who may provide some answers or vital information but do not have the power to vote on issues.