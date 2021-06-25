The Centre for International Maritime Affairs, Ghana (CIMAG), has joined the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the United Nations (UN) and the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) to celebrate June, 25, 2021 as the Day of the Seafarer.

The day seeks to both advertise for a career at sea and provide information on the profession of the seafarer.

In addition, the day of the seafarer is a way to highlight the social and economic importance of this profession.

The IMO Secretary-General emphasized the need for recognition and appreciation of the work of sailors.

The Day of the Seafarer, an annual and international event day coordinated by the International Maritime Organization, is not only to celebrate seafarers, but also to let the world know how and why seafarers are indispensable to everyone.

This year, the Day recognized the unique contribution made by seafarers from all over the world to international seaborne trade, the world economy and civil society as a whole with the theme “seafarers : at the core of shipping’s future”

The day recognizes the unique and vital role of seafarers in the global community, and the United Nations recognize the Day of the Seafarer as an observance day.

The Day of the Seafarer was established in 2010 by a resolution adopted at a diplomatic conference in Manila.

The revised International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watch keeping for Seafarers (STCW), the original STCW, was to ensure an international standard of competency and welfare for seafarers, for their safety, and the revision was to ensure the upholding of the Day of the Seafarer as part of this.

The convention’s aim was to recognize the contribution by seafarers to society and economy globally.

The resolution encourages governments, shipping firms, companies associated with sea trade and others, to promote and uphold sea trade and seafarers through the Day of the Seafarer.

The day encourages international public and official conversation about seafarers and seafaring, and the well-being of those involved in it.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, seafarers have faced difficult working conditions including uncertainties about port access, re-supply, crew changeovers and repatriation.

Seafarers’ rights to be treated fairly remain at the forefront of IMO’s work.

The 2021 Day of the Seafarer campaign is calling for a fair future for seafarers. The campaign will discuss issues that will still be relevant to seafarers after the pandemic, such as fair treatment of seafarers, fair working conditions, fair training, fair safety, etc.

Hundreds of thousands of seafarers are still working at sea beyond their contracted time and equal numbers are facing financial difficulties, desperate to relieve crew on ships and start earning wages again.

Day of the Seafarer 2021 will provide a platform to advocate for higher standards of working conditions.

CIMAG therefore calls on governments to develop policies that lead to fair treatment of seafarers at ports.

It also asked private ship companies and owners to provide their employees proper facilities and comfort while they are at sea serving the world.