The Private Universities Students Association of Ghana (PUSAG), has postponed indefinitely its elections slated for May 28 to May 30, 2021, at the Perez University College in Winneba.

PUSAG in a statement indicated that development became necessary after several irregularities and misdeeds of some congress and non-congress members frustrating the electoral process.

“The unfortunate happenings led to the mass boycott of the scheduled election by majority of the universities present at congress.”

The Rector of the host institution (Perez University), Rev. Dr. Daniel Aboagye in a meeting with the Presidential aspirants, the security apparatus and the PUSAG President recommended that, the elections be postponed and a new date set based on consultation with the leadership and various stakeholders of the association.

The National PUSAG President, Alswel O. Annan said “the Electoral Commissioner, Mohammed Auwal Hamza, stepped down from his position, yet an illegal and illegitimate election was undertaken with no returning officer to oversee, certify and endorse the declaration.”

“It’s quite disturbing and shocking for some aspirants who engaged in this illegality to purportedly carry themselves as executives-elect to deceive the general public about a supposed election which they came out as winners, and such action can have serious repercussions.”

“I want to emphatically inform the public to treat this information of ‘executives – elect’ with the contempt that it deserves and together with other heads of the national executive committee immediately call those aspirants to order. Ladies and Gentlemen, the PUSAG National Elections are hereby postponed till further notice.”

“I will update congress members on the way forward after consultations with other NEC members and stakeholders. We urge all and sundry to uphold PUSAG first in all dealings and to proceed with integrity in all matters relating to PUSAG,” he added.