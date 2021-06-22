The University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) Global Alumni Association on Sunday, 20th June 2021, handed over a fully stocked stationery shop to Madam Augustina Mantey also known as Auntie Efua for her assistance during their time in school.

The delegation was represented by Mr. Francis Dadzie 1989, Alumni Coordinator, Mr. Ernest Boateng Wiafe 1988, Mr. Kwame Manu Debrah 1989, and Mr. Albert Oteng-Owusu 1990.

Speaking to the Coordinator of the Association, Mr. Francis Dadzie, he recounted the stories of support Auntie Efua offered to students during their days in school, such as fetching of water, laundry services, running errands for students, among others.

He mentioned that Auntie Efua was of great help to them and that it was time to give back to her for her diligent service.

She was presented with a fully stocked stationery shop worth GHS10,555.00 and a mobile phone. The Association also opened an account in her name with a GHS5,000.0 treasury bill and an Accountant at her disposal to assist with proper bookkeeping.

The UPSA Global Alumni Association is a union of seasoned industry professionals with professional certification & degree qualification from the University of Professional Studies Accra, previously the Institute of Professional Studies, Ghana.

The Association has actively been engaged in mobilization to give back to its alma mater and the country as a whole.

Contributing to the Vice Chancellor’s Endowment Fund to support brilliant and needy students; sponsoring academic prizes, student mentorship programs, and contributing to the national discourse are but a few of the Association’s activities.

Madam Augustina Mantey, aka Auntie Efua, appreciated the Global Alumni Association for honouring her.

She stressed the importance of service with diligence, saying it pays in the end.