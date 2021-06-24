Ghanaian HealthTech company Vien Health on Tuesday, 22nd June 2021 launched the mobile version of its holistic telehealth service to give Ghanaians unlimited access to top doctors and increase the quality of healthcare in Ghana.

Vien Health is a technology-enabled health company that provides a comprehensive health solution that makes it easier for patients, organizations to doctors across Africa to connect anytime, anywhere, and on any device through a mobile and web application.

The HealthTech company seeks to increase access to quality health in Africa starting with Ghana with the launch of its first product, the Vien Health mobile application that comes with sleek user interactive, and highly engaging features.

Key among the features on the mobile application which is available on the Google Playstore and App Store are;

Book virtual appointment to access top doctor via audio or video call on the mobile application Documentation of patients medical records on the mobile application Modern telepharmacy; i.e. Access to certified pharmacies with delivery options Pre-visit questionnaires; i.e. Set of questions to enable your doctor to know you before your visit Health insights; i.e. Doctor approved medical articles patients can act on

According to the CEO, Gersom Adu, Vien Health is built to give patients unlimited access to top doctors with these features, its holistic health approach, and its technology.

“So at Vien Health, we have built a platform that allows doctors and patients to connect and give unlimited access to top doctors, so our platform creates a virtual world-class experience that puts technology into the hands of the patients and the doctor to be able to have virtual visits.”

Mr. Gersom Adu and the Vien Health team believes that everyone should have access to quality healthcare.

About Vien Health [www.vienhealth.com]

Vien Health is the first comprehensive virtual care solution connecting trusted health organizations, doctors, and patients across the continent of Africa with end-to-end electronic health record services. From simple to complex needs, our platform provides people with the care they deserve anytime, anywhere, and on any device.