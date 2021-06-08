The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana is confident of a positive outcome of a scheduled meeting with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) tomorrow, June 9, 2021.

The Commission has invited leaders of the association to a meeting in a bid to address issues concerning their ongoing strike.

In a Citi News interview, the National President of the Association, Zakaria Mohammed, said they will call off the strike if the negotiations go well.

“As it stands now, the strike is still in full force. We are rather optimistic that the outcome of the meeting will be positive and that will enable us to call off the strike.”

“All the members of our negotiation team have arrived in Accra for the meeting tomorrow. We are waiting for the outcome of the meeting, so we know the next step to take.”

The Association declared an indefinite strike over the failure of the government to pay their Tier 2 pension.

Among other things, they are asking for the award of market premium and non-basic allowance as well as the finalization of negotiations of their conditions of service.

Meanwhile, the association has asked the government to stop all forms of intimidation and threats against its members.

The association, in a statement, noted that management in some universities had resorted to “using vigorous intimidation and threat tactics against some of its striking members, with the sole aim to coerce and create fear and panic among its rank and file.”

The association warned that the approach, if not ceased, could “possibly destabilise the industrial harmony within public universities in the country.”

“We wish to serve notice to these individuals to desist from such acts of industrial violations and allow industrial democracy to thrive in Ghana or risk incurring the wrath of the Senior Staff Associations across all the 10 public universities in Ghana,” the statement added.