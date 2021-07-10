Commissioner of Police (COP) George Akuffo Dampare (Ph.D.), has been appointed to serve as the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) effective August 1, 2021.

He is to take over from the outgoing IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh, who has been directed by President Akufo-Addo to go on terminal leave ahead of his retirement.

COP Dampare, 51, until this latest appointment, was the Director-General in charge of Administration at the Ghana Police Service.

With about 30 years of active service, he unusually rose from the rank of constable rank to the current portfolio.

Here are 10 of his credentials and achievements:

1. He is the youngest acting IGP to be appointed in the 4th Republic.

2. Having been the Senior Police officer after the outgoing IGP, he is the 8th youngest to be given the position since Ghana gained independence.

3. He was the overall Best Recruit at the National Police Training School upon completion of his training in 1991.

4. He emerged the overall Best Cadet for the 32nd Cadet Officers’ Course at the Ghana Police Academy (formerly, Police College), and won all awards, including Excellence in Professional Police Subjects and Excellence in Academic Subjects.

5. He sat and passed the GCE Ordinary and Advanced level examinations as a private candidate in 1989 and 1992 respectively.

6. He became a Chartered Accountant at the age of 25.

7. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degree in Finance and Management from the King’s College, London, University of London, and two Masters of Science degrees with distinction in Accounting & Finance, from London South Bank University, UK and Business Systems Analysis & Design from City University of London, UK.

8. He has served as Head (Director-General) of almost every department in the Police Service. He has been Director-General for Administration and Director-General for Welfare twice. Also, he served as Director-General for MTTD, Director-General for Research & Planning, Director-General for Operations, Director-General for ICT, Director-General for Finance, and Director-General for National Patrol Department (Police Visibility Department).

9. He is credited with the idea that led to the establishment of the office of the Armourer-General which serves as the central point for accounting for arms and ammunition within the Ghana Police Service, as well as the establishment of the Service Enquiry Monitoring Unit (SEMU) with the responsibility of managing the GPS disciplinary system.

10. He is a staunch Christian, and married with six children.