The 2021 Population and Housing Census will officially end today, Sunday, July 11, 2021.

The exercise started on Sunday, June 13, 2021, with the marking of structures,

It was followed by the census night on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

The census was initially set to begin on March 15, 2020, with the first two weeks expected to be used for listing, a process that comprises the zoning and coding of the number of houses and structures to be covered in the census.

However, it was rescheduled to June 28, 2020, before being finally postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 population and housing census is meant to generate data that will be used in decision-making and planning for the development of the country.

The slogan for the 2021 PHC is “you count, get counted”, with the GSS aiming for comprehensive coverage to ensure that no one is left behind.

Though the exercise has been generally smooth, a few challenges were recorded.

Some Ghanaians challenged the Service for wrongful classification of their ethnic groups.

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) also complained that the increasing spate of armed robbery incidents in the country hampered the smooth progress of the exercise.