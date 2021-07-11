When the blood supply to parts of your brain is interrupted or ruptures, thus preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients, in a matter of seconds, 32,000 brain cells die and the functions controlled by that area of your brain such as speech, or muscle movement are impaired or lost.

That is a stroke.

A recent study by the Stroke Investigative Research and Educational Network suggest that sub-Saharan Africa has the highest burden of stroke worldwide, with an age-standardized stroke incidence rate of up to 316 per 100,000 persons.

In Ghana, the rate of stroke among people below the age of 50 according to stakeholders is increasing.

Stroke among young adults has devastating consequences, because of the longer-lasting impact of stroke-related disability on the quality of life of the affected person and the stress on a patient’s family.

Getting a stroke at an early age is a phenomenon most people are yet to understand.

Citi News’ Eno Safo and Nii Armah Ammah take a look at why stroke has become so prevalent among Ghanaians under 50.

Watch the full report in the video below: