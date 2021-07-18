A former Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Charles Wereko-Brobby has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to condemn the Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong over alleged threats he made on the life of Erastus Asare Donkor, a Broadcast Journalist with Kumasi-based Luv FM.

“The MP [who is a member of the New Patriotic Party] said if he was the president [he would have ensured that the journalist is whipped]. I think that should have been an opportunity for the president [Nana Akufo-Addo] to say that I am the president and I don’t subscribe to what you are saying. I think it is important for all of us to sometimes put aside partisan interest and say that this is wrong, patently wrong,” Wereko-Brobby said.

“When we always sent a signal that there is a party position and another position, then I think we are doing our democracy and our people a lot of wrongs. So I expect the president that the same way he and all of us followed keenly the issue of George Floyd, he should condemn Kennedy Agyapong for this threat,” he added on Newsfile on Joy FM.

Background

Kennedy Agyapong is alleged to have called for the reporter, Erastus Asare Donkor, to be beaten following the latter’s testimony before the committee probing the disturbances in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The mother company of Luv FM, Multimedia Group, has already made a formal complaint to the police over the threat.

The legislator has also been referred to the Privileges Committee of Parliament.

This is the second time Kennedy Agyapong has been dragged before the committee.

We’re probing Kennedy Agyapong’s threat on Luv FM journalist – Police

Police in the Ashanti Region in a statement said they are investigating the issue.

“The petition is receiving attention and being investigated by the Regional Crime Officer, and any further developments will be communicated,” the Police in Ashanti said in a statement.

“Let us allow the police to investigate the matter and not to inflame passion and make comments that could ultimately mar the investigations,” police added in the statement.