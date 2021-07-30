AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine has appointed Samuel Boakye Pobee as Managing Director of the company, effective July 1st, 2021.

Samuel Boakye Pobee has extensive experience spanning over 18 years in both open pit and underground mining.

He has held several senior operational and technical roles, including General Manager – Operations, and Interim Managing Director for Barrick Gold (formerly Acacia Mining) in Tanzania, and General Manager – Technical Services for Resolute Mining in Australia.

“I am pleased to be joining a great company and a great team. I look forward to my journey with Iduapriem mine to ensure that we work together towards realising our key targets and building good relations with all of our key stakeholders,” said Samuel.

Samuel holds a master’s in Business Administration from INSEAD Business School, a post-graduate certificate in Applied Finance from Macquarie University, Australia, and a diploma in Mining Engineering from the University of Mines and Technology, Ghana.

He is currently completing a master of Geo-Statistics from the University of Adelaide, Australia.

As Managing Director of Iduapriem Mine, Samuel will be accountable for end-to-end business optimisation, improvement, and integration, and in particular, steer the mine through a crucial reinvestment period over the next three years.

About Iduapriem mine

AngloGold Ashanti (Iduapriem) Limited operates the Iduapriem Mine in the Western Region of Ghana, about 17 km southwest of Tarkwa.

Iduapriem Mine started operating in June 1992 as the Ghanaian Australian Goldfields Limited.

It also became part of the AngloGold Group in 2004 following the business combination with Ashanti Goldfields Limited in 2004.

It is an open-pit operation comprising the Iduapriem and Teberebie mining leases covering an area of 110km2 concession and encompassing 19 communities.

The Mine provides employment to about 2500 people, of which 99% are Ghanaians.

Iduapriem Mine was adjudged the 2019 Mining Company of the Year at the sixth edition of the Ghana Mining Industry Awards under the auspices of the Ghana Chamber of Mines.