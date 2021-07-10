The Ghana Education Service has set up a committee to investigate the riot recorded at the St. Basils Vocational Technical High School in the Upper West Region.

The incident has led to the temporary closure of the school after properties running into thousands of Cedis were destroyed.

The students went on rampage after their mobile phones were seized by school prefects.

According to the management of the school, the decision to shut down the school was taken after efforts to calm the students following three straight days of rioting were unsuccessful.

The Acting Principal of the St. Basils Vocational Technical High School, Rev. Bro Fabien Bazabr, spoke to Citi News.

“After the committee meeting, the prefects realised there were many students using phones on campus and they found some students charging their phones at an uncompleted building and they decided to search the hostels and in the process, they found some phones; 15 of them.”

“After the class, when the students went back to the hostels, they couldn’t find their phones so they decided to attack the prefects,” Rev Bazabr recounted.

The prefects however escaped before any harm came to them, he added.