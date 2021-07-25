Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, says the government will by 2022 complete the fixing of unique addresses on all properties as part of the National Digital Property Address System.

Speaking at the 13th Congregation ceremony at the University of Professional Studies, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the essence of this initiative to the government’s development agenda.

“We have implemented a National Digital Addressing System in Ghana. We have only about 10 percent or less of addresses of properties in Ghana, and this is a big problem. Today, with the National Addressing System, every property or location in Ghana has a unique address. We have identified 7.5 million properties including properties in villages and as you can see the process of putting address plates on these properties is ongoing, and we expect to complete that process by next year.”

The National Digital Property Address System, otherwise known as GhanaPost GPS, is a global addressing system launched in October 2017 by the President to provide effective means of addressing every location and property to facilitate the implementation of key government policies.

The GhanaPost GPS forms part of the government’s agenda to digitize the economy.

The essence of the project is to have a digital database of all properties to assist the government in revenue generation as well as planning for improved service delivery.

The service was executed by Vokacom Limited, in partnership with the Ghana Post Company Limited, with the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) hosting the data.

Management of Ghana Post begun a door-to-door registration exercise to register Ghanaians onto the Ghana Post digital addressing system in 2018.

Initially, the tagging plates were to be given to residences for a fee upon request. Ghana Post was charging GHS50 for residential buildings and GHS100 for commercial offices.

But after facing much criticism from the public, the company rescinded its decision to charge the fees.