The Kuntenase District Court has remanded into police custody, three suspects arrested in connection with the killing of a ride-hailing driver, Isreal Adjei Manu, at Feyiase Akoyem in the Bosomtwi District of Ashanti Region.

The lifeless body of Israel Adjei Manu, a Bolt driver who doubled as a headteacher, was found at Feyiase Akoyem on Sunday, July 4, 2021, as his head was cut off.

According to the Assembly member for the area, Samuel Kwae, who spoke to Citi News, some residents heard a loud cry for help, but they only discovered that Israel had been beheaded when they got to the scene.

One person was arrested shortly after that, while two others were subsequently arrested, which brings the number to three.

The three according to the police are Rashid Ibrahim, a 32-year-old labourer who has been charged with murder, while the other two, a 35-year-old assistant fetish priest, Richard Addai, and a 22-year-old labourer, Anthony Sekum, have been charged with abetment of crime.

The magistrate who presided over the case, his Worship Francis Asakiah, remanded the three into police custody to assist with investigations.

According to the prosecutor who doubles as the District Police Commander for Kuntenase, DSP Eric Akwaboah, their preliminary investigation reveals that the main suspect has been identified as Black Akasha, a fetish priest who is currently on the run.

The three are to reappear before the court on 22nd July, 2021.