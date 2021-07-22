The Student Representative Council president-elect of the Ghana School of Law, Wonder Victor Kutor has paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor to inform him of his successful election and that of the next SRC week.

The courtesy call which came off on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, was also to inform the Minister who is a lawyer about the swearing-in ceremony of the new SRC executives which is expected in some few weeks but most importantly to solicit the support of the Minister towards the establishment of a students’ scholarship fund for needy students.

The SRC president-elect who described the meeting with the Minister as progressive reiterated his commitment to implementing all his campaign promises, among which was to establish a scholarship fund.

Welcoming the SRC president-elect to his office, Mr. Jinapor congratulated him and reminded him of his campaign promises.

According to the Minister, the road to becoming a successful leader at the political and national level first starts at “how well you lead your colleagues, which is why I will encourage you to do your ultimate best to live up to the confidence reposed in you by the students”.

The Minister said he was looking forward to the SRC week, noting that it will afford him the opportunity to explain with legal backing why the burning of excavators is justified by the state and further give updates on the state of other measures by the government at dealing with the illegal mining issues.

For him, it will also be an opportunity to highlight the policy direction of the government on land litigations.