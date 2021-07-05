The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has appealed to Ghanaians to participate in its upcoming ‘march for justice’ demonstration slated for Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

The demonstration was initially in limbo after the police declined a request to provide the protesters protection.

Police however gave the green light for the protest after successful deliberations between both parties last week.

The NDC in a statement cited several challenges in the country that should inspire Ghanaians, particularly the youth, to join the demonstration.

“The planned demonstration and street protest, which has been scheduled for Tuesday, 6th July 2021, is to help raise awareness about the state of insecurity and lawlessness in Ghana and compel President Akufo-Addo to wake up from his slumber and act with urgency. The protest march will therefore remind President Akufo-Addo of his responsibilities towards the people of Ghana, especially in the area of public safety and security.”

“It will seek to draw the attention of the government to the growing loss of public confidence in the hierarchy of some security agencies. These issues are of grave concern to Ghanaians across the political spectrum. We, therefore, urge the public to join hands with the youth of the NDC in a common goal to restore sanity into the security services and the nation as a whole.”

‘Join our ‘march for justice’ demo’

Apart from appealing to Ghanaians, the NDC youth wing has also asked the #FixTheCountry movement to join their demonstration.

George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer of the NDC in a Citi News interview, stated that it will grant its platform to the #FixTheCountry movement to convey its message to the government.

He also stated that the police must look into giving the movement the chance to exercise their right to demonstrate.

“I have criticized clearly the decision of the government to prevent the #FixTheCountry movement from embarking on their constitutionally mandated right to demonstrate. I believe that with the police agreeing that they will be around to provide us security, it is time that they also look at the issues pertaining to the fix the country movement.”

“But I am asking everybody, especially members of the Fix The Country movement, to join hands with the NDC. We are fighting for almost the same thing. I will speak with their leadership and tell them where they can align with our views and opinions so that they come and then whatever they want to do they can use our platform to convey their message,” he added.

Routes for ‘March for Justice’ demo

The NDC has already outlined the routes for its planned protest.

A statement, signed by George Opare Addo, said the time for convergence is 6:00 am with Accra Mall as the converging point.

Protesters will, from there, march through the Liberation Road to Opeibea House through Aviation road through to the Lands Commission.

They will then proceed to the Flagstaff House through the Switchback road and use the Ako Adjei interchange to Parliament House.

The youth wing has assured of the safety of demonstrators and the strict enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines.

“Leadership appreciates the goodwill and support the street protest has received so far from Ghanaians from all quarters, CSOs, other political parties, and allied partners. This demonstrates that the generality of Ghanaians is in support of marching against the social ills this government has visited on us as a people”, the statement read in parts.

The group will at the Jubilee House present a petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A similar petition will also be submitted to the Speaker of Parliament at the Parliament House.