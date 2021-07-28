The President’s Executive Secretary, Nana Asante Bediatuo, has denied reports that he has purchased the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra.

Asante Bediatuo has been accused by some persons on social media of buying the plush facility for his wife.

But the administrator and lawyer in a statement from his lawyers on July 28, 2021, said there’s no iota of truth in the said claims.

“It has come to the attention of our client that there are persistent and widely circulating rumours that he has purchased the Holiday Inn Hotel in Airport City, Accra for his wife. Indeed, several persons, including media practitioners, both in Ghana and abroad have contacted our client to inform him of these rumours. It is obvious that the deliberate circulation of these are intended to paint our client in a negative light in view of the very senior position he holds in government.”

“We are instructed to inform the public that there is no iota of truth in the rumour. We state unequivocally that neither our client nor his wife has purchased or has any interest whatsoever in the said Holiday In Hotel,” the statement added.