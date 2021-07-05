Legal luminary, Tsatsu Tsikata, has mentioned gospel musicians Nii Okai and Diana Hamilton as some of the musicians he loves to listen to.

Even though he has tastes for other forms of music, he told Frema Adunyame and Nana Tuffour on Citi TV’s ‘Upside Down’ show that songs of these two artistes really minister greatly to people across the globe.

“On my last birthday, Nii Okai did a special rendition of ‘Moko Be’ which he sent to me, and I am looking forward to the July one, the new ‘Moko Be’. I am touched by that, but I am also excited at how a song literally conquered the world. Because that song is sung not just in churches in Ghana but all over the world,” he said.

“Diana Hamilton is another person whose recent song has really ministered to us because Grace is what it’s all about. And I think that we all get lifted by that kind of ministration,” he added.

He also expressed his admiration for rappers like his son M.anifest and Sarkodie, for the creativity with which they weave their words to make meaning in their songs.

“I admire the way rap musicians do their lyrics and in different languages, and I think you see that with some of his other peers also, and I think that is fantastic, and we ought to be excited by all these talents that we have around us,” he noted.

Tsatsu named ‘Maka a Maka’ as his favourite of M.anifest’s songs.

Tsatsu Tsikata is a Ghanaian academic and an astute lawyer. He is a notable affiliate and legal counsel to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and regarded as one of the leading members of the political party.