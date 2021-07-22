The High Court has ordered the National Communications Authority (NCA) to stop collecting the personal information of mobile phone subscribers.

Per the orders of the court, the government has 14 days to delete all such data already gathered, and report same to the Court’s Registrar.

A private legal practitioner, Francis Kwarteng Arthur, took the National Communications Authority (NCA), Vodafone Ghana, MTN Ghana and Kelni GVG to court in 2020 over President Akufo-Addo’s Executive Instrument on the Electronic Communications law.

This order, contained in Executive Instrument 63, as argued by the Attorney-General, was to enable the President to conduct contact tracing as part of the efforts at fighting COVID-19.

The personal information was to be collected by the telecommunication companies and lodged with a private company, Kelni GVG for the purposes of the Executive Instrument.

Justice Rebecca Sittie, however, held that the President’s directive violates people’s right to privacy.

The court also ordered Vodafone, the NCA and Kelni GVG to pay damages of GH¢20,000 each to the private legal practitioner.