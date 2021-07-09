The Ghana Bar Association, GBA, has expressed outrage over the recent “acts of violence” by some operatives of security agencies in the country.

The GBA in a statement condemned these incidents “launched by security operatives under the pretext of maintaining peace.”

“Under no circumstance should operatives of the security agencies under the pretext of maintaining peace, manhandle and assault people or use physical force which sometimes results in the death of the victims. The rule of law must prevail at all times in our dear country.”

Concerns about growing insecurity heightened following the killing of social activist, popularly referred to as Kaaka, by a mob, and two others who were killed by soldiers in Ejura while demonstrating against Kaaka’s death.

Apart from this incident, there have been other past incidents including the killing of some Ghanaians during the 2020 election, the invasion of Parliament by soldiers, and the attack on some residents in Wa by military personnel.

The GBA in a statement called on the government and other stakeholders to ensure that investigations into these incidents are “thorough, swift and fair.”

The Association also expressed hope that those found culpable in such incidents would be duly punished.

Members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) recently embarked on a protest march to express their displeasure about these incidents.

The protest saw them walk from the Accra Mall through Opeibea, the Lands Commission office, Christ the King Church and the Flagstaff House, before proceeding to parliament.

They presented a petition to the President and to Parliament.

Soldiers who brutalised Wa residents demoted, others detained – Nitiwul

Meanwhile, three of the soldiers who brutalised some residents of Wa on July 1, 2021, have been demoted.

Eight other soldiers who were identified have been charged, tried, and awarded 30 days each in detention by the disciplinary board of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Giving updates on the issue in Parliament on Thursday, July 8, 2021, the Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul said “except the duty officer, all personnel who were on duty on the day of the incident have even charged, tried and appropriately punished”.

