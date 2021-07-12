Award-winning Ghanaian actress, writer, and producer, Lydia Forson says ‘Us in Between’ was the most difficult movie she has ever featured in.

Ghanaian filmmaker, Shirley Frimpong-Manso, recently premiered the new movie that tells the story of how the coronavirus pandemic has affected human life.

The movie, titled ‘Us In Between’ was co-produced by Shirley and Ken Attoh for Sparrow Productions.

It featured stars such as Lydia Forson, Adjetey Anang, Oscar Provencal, Gloria Sarfo, Senanu Gbedawu, and John Dumelo.

Others are David Dontoh, Nikki Samonas, Mary Yirenkyi and Michelle Attoh.

Speaking on Citi TV’s The Chat, Ms. Forson stated that it was a scary experience because it was shot at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We filmed ‘Us in between’ in the height of COVID, and it was a very scary movie to do. It was easy for people to forget how challenging it was going to be for us in the creative industry because if you’re telling a story you can’t be with a mask, so when Shirley sent me the script I was scared because she was pretty much-documenting everything. And I would say it is one of the hardest movies I have made.”

About ‘Us in Between’

On the verge of a global pandemic, a spirited nurse in Ghana prompts her hospital management to prepare ahead, while dealing with a new romantic relationship that will test her belief in love, fighting to stay alive as her city records its first case of the virus and things begin to go terribly awry.

According to Shirley, some scenes of the movie were shot during the lockdown period in Ghana, braving all the challenges and risks, to pull it through.

“We had to tell the story. It’s almost like a calling. We needed to do it, and we did it. We’re convinced that we would be able to get it on the right platforms and be able to get back whatever we spent on it,” Shirley said.

Dedicated to all frontline workers in the fight against the outbreak, Shirley hopes that this film will reach the entire world.

She added that the movie is currently streaming on sparrowproductions.com.