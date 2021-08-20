Part of the land previously inhabited by the onion traders at Agbogbloshie in Accra has been earmarked for the construction of a district hospital under the government’s Agenda 111 policy.

This comes after the Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, together with the Greater Accra Regional Minister paid a visit to the site to assess the land.

Onion traders were moved from Agbogbloshie to the Adjen Kotoku Market in the Ga West Municipality in July 2021.

This was part of efforts to decongest the capital city.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, outlined some benefits of the location of the proposed Ablekuma District Hospital.

He expects it to serve the Ablekuma Central Municipality, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, and people from Abossey Okai.

“If you have a hospital located strategically here, it serves over 100,000 people directly and indirectly because it creates jobs as well,” Mr. Quartey said.

While mentioning the challenges with the acquisition of land for the construction of the Agenda 111 health facilities, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, was happy with the progress made with this particular project.

He said work on the Ablekuma District Hospital project at the former Agbogbloshie market is expected to begin within the next two weeks.

“This is going to be a hospital that will relieve Korle Bu of some of its burden… Korle Bu will then concentrate on specialised clinical care, training of our medical health professionals, and also doing research in the medical conditions that they see,” Dr. Nsiah Asare said.