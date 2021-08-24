Akwasi Afrifa, the lawyer who accused the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anim-Yeboah in a GHS5 million bribery case has filed a suit at the High Court challenging the disciplinary proceedings brought against him by the General Legal Council.

In the suit, the lawyer denied peddling falsehood against the Chief Justice.

According to him, the allegation against the Chief Justice was only a report of what he had been told by his client, Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI.

Mr. Afrifa was asked by the General Legal Council to answer nine charges of misconduct, following bribery allegations he levelled against the Chief Justice, an action he believes should be dismissed by the High Court.

The charges followed a preliminary inquiry by the GLC that concluded that a case of misconduct, has been established against Mr. Afrifa.