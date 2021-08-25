The Acting Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare will later today, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, commission a Motor Traffic and Accident Monitoring and Surveillance Center.

The newly established center is expected to assist police personnel conduct real-time assessments of road traffic offenses, accidents, and other related issues.

According to the police, the center will be used to monitor street cameras meant to fight crime within the city.

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and Citi TV have embarked on the ‘War Against Indiscipline (WAI) campaign to curb indiscipline among motorists on the roads.

The exercise is focused on arresting errant drivers, processing them for court, and have them fined.

It covered roads noted for reckless driving within and outside Accra.

For the second of the exercise, some 40 drivers have been nabbed for breaking various Road Traffic Regulations with 19 of them fined over GHS18,000.