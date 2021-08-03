A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, Koku Anyidoho, is demanding a formal letter of his expulsion from the opposition party.

“I am please requesting for the expulsion letter for my perusal to enable me advice myself on the subsequent actions,” Mr. Anyidoho said in a letter to the NDC General Secretary sighted by Citi News.

Describing himself as a loyal member of the NDC, he also maintained that he has never infringed the constitution of the party.

“I do not have any history of indiscipline per the records of the party,” he added.

Mr. Ayindoho was found guilty of misconduct and anti-party behaviour.

He had been serving a suspension that begun on February 8, 2021, after his consistent criticism of the party that was cited in the petition calling for his expulsion by the Bono Regional Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Adjei.

Mr. Adjei had cited some tweets and news reports which showcased the former party executive’s critical stance towards the NDC ahead of the 2020 election.

In the letter, Mr. Anyidoho also expressed disappointment with comments made by the NDC General Secretary following the announcement of his expulsion.

“Without serving me with any document; you have, per your voice and body language, made so many disparaging comments about my supposed expulsion from the NDC; and gone further to make incendiary remarks about my working relationship with the late President Alta-Mills.”