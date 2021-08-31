The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources will today, Tuesday, August 31, hand over the impounded 13 containers of rosewood to the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

The Ministry impounded the banned rosewood in collaboration with the National Security and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA.

The 13 containers, six of which have been confirmed to be carrying rosewood were impounded at the Tema Port on Friday, August 27, 2021.

The Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister in Charge of Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio, in a Citi News interview said investigations are ongoing.

According to him, the Ministry will ensure that those involved are prosecuted.

“Those involved in the acts paid duties on the containers and we have the evidence so they cannot hide now. We have passed on all those evidence to the NIB for them to continue with the investigations, but we as a Ministry will also follow up to ensure that they are prosecuted.”

Mr. Benito Owusu-Bio used the opportunity to restate the government’s zero-tolerance policy on rosewood.

He served a reminder that trade in rosewood be it import or export is banned in the country and that persons who are caught to have acted in contravention of the law will face the full rigours of the law.

He warned that the clampdown continues unabated and that any person or organization found to be dealing in it will not be spared.

“The government under the auspices of the Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor is cracking down on illegal rosewood trade”, he said.

“In June this year, seven tracks ferrying rosewood were impounded by a highly efficient and motivated taskforce”, he added.