Access Bank Ghana Plc is lending financial support to the Gallery 1957’s Cultural Weekend in a drive to continuously support the Creative Arts Industry in Ghana and Africa.

The programme started on Friday, August 27 and will end on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

It is a week-long programme comprising a gallery visit, art fairs, tour of historic monuments in Accra with exhibitions, presentations and a trip to Palais de Lomé in Togo.

Launched on Ghana’s Independence Day in 2016, Gallery 1957, an affiliate of the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, provides a platform for international exchanges between contemporary West African artists and the rest of the world.

Access Bank’s commitment to supporting the Creative Arts Industry, is part of its corporate social responsibility focus to be the most sustainable and respected bank in Africa, financing and facilitating brighter futures for all stakeholders through innovative services and best in class operations.

Leveraging on the Cultural Weekend, the Bank will revive its own online art initiative dubbed “iLiveForArt”, which sought to showcase and promote young Ghanaian artists, scheduled to restart in the fourth quarter of the year.

Shedding more light on Access Bank’s commitment, the Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana PLC, Mr. Olumide Olatunji, expressed optimism in the Creative Arts Industry and pledged the Banks continuous support to it.

“If talent and passion had a home, it would be in Ghana and Africa for that matter. Our Bank is therefore poised to push creative talents in Ghana across Africa and beyond”, he noted.

A highlight of the programme, was the solo exhibition of Ace Artist/Architect Timothy Arthur’s “Grandma’s Hand”, his debut in Ghana.

His artworks depict close family members and his life events, specifically in Accra, where he was born.

Timothy’s large scale oil paintings were inspired by an archive of black and white photographs among his father’s papers, which he brings to life with vibrant colours. Arthur’s artworks have been widely exhibited in London, and are part of international collections including ICA Miami.

The Founder of Gallery 1957, Marwan Zakhem, was full of praise for Access Bank’s initiative to support the programme and thanked them for their backing which ensured its success.

“Having long championed the creative arts across Africa, we are so grateful that Access Bank Ghana chose to support Gallery 1957’s recent Cultural Weekend, allowing us to invite local and international audiences to engage further with Accra’s rich arts scene”, he said.

Over the years, Access Bank has been committed to supporting the Creative Arts Industry in Ghana. Its current online TV series “All Walks of Life”, shown on the bank’s YouTube channel every Friday, brings a refreshing breather to the stress COVID has brought.

Operating from 53 business locations across the country, Access Bank continues to build solid long-term relationships with customers based on trust, digital innovations, good customer service and transparency.