The embattled General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Janet Nabla, is accusing the party flagbearer for the 2020 elections, David Apasera of embezzling party funds for his personal use.

According to the PNC General Secretary, the flag bearer side-stepped laid down procedures to withdraw funds from the party’s account to allegedly bribe some party executives to remove her from office.

In an interview with Citi News, Janet Nabla said she has reported the case to the police for investigations.

“During our 29th anniversary, we solicited funds to build party offices. We got GHS 150,000 for the party offices so we kept it in the account, and we saw that the flagbearer and the leader went to pick as much as GHS 70,000 from the account and I didn’t know what they were using the money for, so I went to the regional CID office to report them.”

“I then called auditors to audit the account, and we are calling EOCO to audit the account and give us the findings. I was told that a disciplinary committee was being formed to investigate me. Apasara and Dani-Baah went around telling people that I have problems in the party. Because they know that they will be disgraced, they want to do something just to cover up their image,” she further added.

She added that the former flagbearer, David Apasera, and the Chairman of the party, Moses Dani-Baah, have a week to resign from their positions.

“They have disgraced us and I want them to resign from their positions. We have given them one week and if they don’t, we will go and hijack their offices.”

I’ll sue if you call me suspended General Secretary

Meanwhile, Madam Janet Nabila has also threatened to take legal action against members of the party who insist that she has been suspended.

According to her, reports that she has been suspended are false, therefore she is still the General Secretary of PNC.

“They couldn’t even form a quorum to sack me. Now, I have a letter circulating of nine of the chairmen supporting me. They say no one should take what Apasera has done seriously.”

“If anyone calls me a suspended General Secretary, I will send the person to court to sue, because a person is supposed to be suspended based on the constitution of the party.”