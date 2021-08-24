I read recently from two important persons, Professor Robert Ebo Hinson and Mr Gabby Otchere Darko, in response to civil society generally and Bright Simons specifically on our critique of GNPC and Aker Energy transaction. I’m excited about the debate they encourage and hope they will continue to engage frontally in public discussions on the transaction to help the Ghanaian people appreciate the diverse positions. This is, by far, a more civil entry to the mischaracterisation of civil society as anti-Ghana and all-knowing, which immerged through a snoop exercise on CSOs. We may not have the capacity and appetite to engage in a diversionary tactic of that nature. But one thing is sure; like the biblical Zacchaeus, our voices will be heard in the midst of deliberate distortions of CSOs position on the matter. That is all we have.

Reading the two articles, I note that Professor Hinson sings directly from the hymn sheet of GNPC and Aker to provide an academic endorsement. Mr Otchere Darko, on the other hand, seeks further education on the position of CSOs and why we pretend to know more than the government in a transaction he contends is yet to be concluded.

Contrary to the perception that CSOs claims to know more than governments, we are firm in our belief that government is capable of making the right decisions but has been unwilling to do so in many high-value transactions in the public’s interest, and that raises questions about incentives. Regardless of our humility to accept that there is capacity within government to act right if it wants to, it has to be admitted that CSOs do not work from a blank position. We have access to a solid pool of expertise that sometimes may not be found in government. Mr Otchere Darko may not be aware, but on this particular Aker transaction, like many other transactions, we command technical backstopping from the crème of the oil industry globally, including Ghanaians, who have attained commanding heights, have designed and delivered complex projects and transactions in the oil and gas industry. It is that pool of expertise that aid CSOs to be right when government and technocrats are wrong!

For example, in the energy sector alone, CSOs analysis has been right about Ameri, PDS, excess power procurement, award of petroleum blocks to incapable companies, poor gas sector planning and the $2 billion Bauxite barter deal. Most of our warnings have crystallised and continue to slurp billions of dollars from the national budget at the expense of lifting people out of poverty. The inability of CSOs to pin down the incentives, while nothing deterrent happens after the fact, is why we are energised to strike down where possible. The fact that governments are unwilling to debate high-value transactions with such impeccable consistency justifies any apprehension we have about incentives. Mr Otchere Darko is right about both sides of the Parliament approving such transactions across the timeline. We are happy to expand that debate if he wants in another forum.